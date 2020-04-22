Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF), with a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.95, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -19.7% and a 27.1% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Birchcliff Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Whitecap Resources with a $3.11 average price target, a 226.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$2.25 price target.

Based on Whitecap Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $377 million and GAAP net loss of $204 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $279 million and had a net profit of $6.97 million.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.