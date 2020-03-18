Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -29.0% and a 19.1% success rate. Petrucci covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Trican Well Service, and Precision Drilling.

Whitecap Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.37.

Based on Whitecap Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $155 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.27 million.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.