Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and National Bank gave Whitecap Resources (Other OTC: SPGYF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BMO Capital. Analyst Ray Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.2% and a 41.0% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Headwater Exploration, and Crescent Point Energy.

Whitecap Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.26, a 40.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.50 price target.

Based on Whitecap Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $245 million and net profit of $332 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $377 million and had a GAAP net loss of $204 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SPGYF in relation to earlier this year.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.