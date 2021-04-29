Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and National Bank gave Whitecap Resources (Other OTC: SPGYF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Tudor Pickering. Analyst Jordan McNiven maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources today and set a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.53.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 62.6% and a 85.7% success rate. McNiven covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Birchcliff Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Whitecap Resources with a $6.25 average price target, implying a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.50 price target.

Whitecap Resources’ market cap is currently $2.65B and has a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SPGYF in relation to earlier this year.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.