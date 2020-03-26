Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF), with a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.88, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whitecap Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.87.

The company has a one-year high of $4.50 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, Whitecap Resources has an average volume of 83.33K.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.