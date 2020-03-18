Whirlpool (WHR) Receives a Sell from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Sell rating on Whirlpool (WHR) on March 16 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.37, close to its 52-week low of $88.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Whirlpool has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $131.50.

The company has a one-year high of $163.64 and a one-year low of $88.72. Currently, Whirlpool has an average volume of 964.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, William Perez, a Director at WHR sold 1,357 shares for a total of $199,940.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances.