Whirlpool (WHR) Gets a Sell Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Whirlpool (WHR), with a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Whirlpool has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $156.67.

Whirlpool’s market cap is currently $9.27B and has a P/E ratio of 8.86. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.05.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances.