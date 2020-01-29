Whirlpool (WHR) Gets a Sell Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Whirlpool (WHR), with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.67, close to its 52-week high of $163.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 57.3% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whirlpool is a Hold with an average price target of $151.00.

The company has a one-year high of $163.64 and a one-year low of $114.00. Currently, Whirlpool has an average volume of 837.2K.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances.