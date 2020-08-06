Whirlpool (WHR) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on Whirlpool (WHR) on July 22. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $173.75, close to its 52-week high of $174.62.

Darkatsh has an average return of 5.0% when recommending Whirlpool.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is ranked #4928 out of 6873 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Whirlpool with a $157.86 average price target, representing a -6.1% downside. In a report issued on July 24, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

Whirlpool’s market cap is currently $10.82B and has a P/E ratio of 12.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.44.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. Its brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp,Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit. The company operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Latin America; and Asia. Whirlpool was founded by Emory Upton, Fred Upton, and Louis C. Upton in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI.