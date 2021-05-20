Whirlpool (WHR) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Whirlpool (WHR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $237.53, close to its 52-week high of $257.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Whirlpool with a $234.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Whirlpool’s market cap is currently $14.96B and has a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -95.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WHR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Marc Bitzer, the Chairman & CEO of WHR sold 46,293 shares for a total of $11,727,062.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. Its brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp,Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit. The company operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Latin America; and Asia. Whirlpool was founded by Emory Upton, Fred Upton, and Louis C. Upton in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI.

Read More on WHR: