Whirlpool (WHR) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on Whirlpool (WHR) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $188.63, close to its 52-week high of $207.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 53.8% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whirlpool is a Hold with an average price target of $203.20.

Based on Whirlpool’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.29 billion and net profit of $397 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.09 billion and had a net profit of $358 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WHR in relation to earlier this year.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. Its brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp,Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit. The company operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Latin America; and Asia. Whirlpool was founded by Emory Upton, Fred Upton, and Louis C. Upton in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI.

