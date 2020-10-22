Whirlpool (WHR) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Whirlpool (WHR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $196.83, close to its 52-week high of $206.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 51.8% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, HD Supply Holdings, and Fastenal Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whirlpool is a Hold with an average price target of $166.83, which is a -17.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Cleveland Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Whirlpool’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.04 billion and net profit of $35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.19 billion and had a net profit of $67 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. Its brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp,Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit. The company operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Latin America; and Asia. Whirlpool was founded by Emory Upton, Fred Upton, and Louis C. Upton in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI.

Read More on WHR: