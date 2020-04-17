Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Matt Murphy maintained a Hold rating on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.07, close to its 52-week high of $35.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 59.0% success rate. Murphy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Freeport-McMoRan, and Hudbay Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wheaton Precious Metals with a $30.83 average price target.

Wheaton Precious Metals’ market cap is currently $15.26B and has a P/E ratio of 174.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Peñasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.