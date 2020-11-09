Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM): New Buy Recommendation for This Energy Giant

Berenberg Bank analyst Richard Hatch initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Hatch is ranked #2595 out of 7050 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wheaton Precious Metals with a $54.40 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $57.89 and a one-year low of $18.66. Currently, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average volume of 1.81M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WPM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Peñasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.