Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Matt Murphy maintained a Sell rating on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) on October 19 and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 66.3% success rate. Murphy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Freeport-McMoRan, and Hudbay Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wheaton Precious Metals with a $57.13 average price target.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $248 million and net profit of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $189 million and had a GAAP net loss of $125 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WPM in relation to earlier this year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Peñasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.