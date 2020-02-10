Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 5, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Newmont Mining, and Eldorado Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wheaton Precious Metals with a $31.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.90 and a one-year low of $19.73. Currently, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average volume of 1.73M.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other.