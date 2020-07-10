What Made Stifel Nicolaus Downgrade Galapagos’ Stock?

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila downgraded Galapagos (GLPG) to Hold today and set a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $201.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 46.2% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $232.33, a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $274.03 and a one-year low of $112.00. Currently, Galapagos has an average volume of 96.19K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Read More on GLPG: