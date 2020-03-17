What Made Stifel Nicolaus Downgrade DBV Technologies SA – American’s Stock?

In a report released yesterday, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT) to Hold, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.26, close to its 52-week low of $4.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.7% and a 33.3% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

DBV Technologies SA – American has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50.

The company has a one-year high of $13.49 and a one-year low of $4.50. Currently, DBV Technologies SA – American has an average volume of 528.1K.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. It focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

