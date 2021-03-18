What Made Rosenblatt Securities Upgrade NeoPhotonics’ Stock?

NeoPhotonics (NPTN) received a Buy rating and a $16.00 price target from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.12, close to its 52-week high of $14.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 67.0% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

NeoPhotonics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.29, implying a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, D.A. Davidson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

NeoPhotonics’ market cap is currently $666.3M and has a P/E ratio of -124.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NPTN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2021, Yuen Wupen, the VICE PRESIDENT GLOBAL PRODUCT of NPTN bought 43,000 shares for a total of $150,500.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.