What Made Raymond James Upgrade JetBlue Airways’ Stock?

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth upgraded JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Buy today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.37, close to its 52-week high of $21.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 59.5% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JetBlue Airways with a $19.91 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on JetBlue Airways’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $662 million and GAAP net loss of $373 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.03 billion and had a net profit of $161 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JBLU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The company offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom. JetBlue Airways was founded by David Gary Neeleman in August, 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Read More on JBLU: