What Made Raymond James Upgrade Harmonic’s Stock?

In a report issued on July 9, Simon Leopold from Raymond James upgraded Harmonic (HLIT) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.89, close to its 52-week high of $8.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 60.9% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harmonic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.13, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on April 14, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Harmonic’s market cap is currently $771.2M and has a P/E ratio of -20.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -94.59.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Edge segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. The Cable Edge segment markets cable access solutions and related services, such as CableOS software-based Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) solutions. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More on HLIT: