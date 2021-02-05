What Made Raymond James Downgrade Peloton Interactive’s Stock?

In a report released today, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $157.53, close to its 52-week high of $171.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 74.8% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peloton Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $162.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Peloton Interactive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $758 million and net profit of $69.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $228 million and had a GAAP net loss of $49.8 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes