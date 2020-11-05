What Made Raymond James Downgrade EPR Properties’ Stock?

EPR Properties (EPR) received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 58.2% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EPR Properties is a Hold with an average price target of $31.67.

EPR Properties’ market cap is currently $1.78B and has a P/E ratio of 101.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EPR in relation to earlier this year.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance, and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment comprises of entirely of investments in public charter schools. The company was founded by Peter C. Brown on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.