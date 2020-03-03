What Made Oppenheimer Upgrade WhiteHorse’s Stock?

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski upgraded WhiteHorse (WHF) to Buy today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 64.1% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Point Credit Company, Apollo Global Management, and BlackRock TCP Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WhiteHorse with a $14.25 average price target.

WhiteHorse’s market cap is currently $258.3M and has a P/E ratio of 9.03. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WHF in relation to earlier this year.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States.