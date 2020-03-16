What Made Oppenheimer Upgrade Homology Medicines’ Stock?

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer upgraded Homology Medicines (FIXX) to Buy, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 30.8% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Marker Therapeutics, Aptose Biosciences, and Fate Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Homology Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.75, which is an 116.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Homology Medicines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $24.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIXX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Homology Medicines, Inc. operates as a technology platform to design and develop treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.