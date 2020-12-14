What Made Oppenheimer Upgrade Arvinas Holding Company’s Stock?

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach upgraded Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN) to Buy today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.52, close to its 52-week high of $61.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 45.1% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arvinas Holding Company with a $82.00 average price target, representing a 19.2% upside. In a report issued on December 1, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Arvinas Holding Company’s market cap is currently $1.21B and has a P/E ratio of -11.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARVN in relation to earlier this year.

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110 and ARV-471. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.