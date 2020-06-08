What Made Oppenheimer Upgrade Acuity Brands’ Stock?

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer upgraded Acuity Brands (AYI) to Buy, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $108.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 59.0% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Generac Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acuity Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.00.

The company has a one-year high of $143.55 and a one-year low of $67.46. Currently, Acuity Brands has an average volume of 542.5K.

Acuity Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers, as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.