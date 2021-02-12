What Made Oppenheimer Downgrade Williams-Sonoma’s Stock?

The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $127.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.2% and a 80.5% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Williams-Sonoma with a $118.55 average price target, which is a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $145.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $151.16 and a one-year low of $26.01. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has an average volume of 1.22M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. engages in the business of retailing home products. It operates through the E-commerce and Retail segment. The E-commerce segment comprises of the following merchandising strategies: Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham, which markets its products through its e-commerce websites, and direct-mail catalogs. The Retail segment includes franchise operations, which sell its products through its retail stores. The company was founded by Charles E. Williams on September 15, 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.