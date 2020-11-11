What Made Oppenheimer Downgrade Voyager Therapeutics’ Stock?

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 42.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Voyager Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00, representing a 49.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.26 and a one-year low of $6.26. Currently, Voyager Therapeutics has an average volume of 203.1K.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

