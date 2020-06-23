What Made Oppenheimer Downgrade Sunesis Pharma’s Stock?

Sunesis Pharma (SNSS) received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 51.5% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sunesis Pharma with a $0.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.13 and a one-year low of $0.20. Currently, Sunesis Pharma has an average volume of 1.88M.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of new oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The firms activities include conducting research and development internally and through corporate collaborators, in-licensing and out-licensing pharmaceutical compounds and technology, conducting clinical trials and raising capital. The company was founded on February 10, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.