What Made Oppenheimer Downgrade SLM’s Stock?

In a report released yesterday, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer downgraded SLM (SLM) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.75, close to its 52-week high of $11.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, Encore Capital, and Ally Financial.

SLM has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.67.

The company has a one-year high of $11.84 and a one-year low of $7.76. Currently, SLM has an average volume of 3.76M.

SLM Corp. engages in the origination, servicing, and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.