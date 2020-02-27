What Made Oppenheimer Downgrade Sabre’s Stock?

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly downgraded Sabre (SABR) to Hold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.15, close to its 52-week low of $15.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #564 out of 5940 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sabre is a Hold with an average price target of $25.00.

Sabre’s market cap is currently $4.42B and has a P/E ratio of 19.21. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.66.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It offers technology solutions including, data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions and Hospitality Solutions.