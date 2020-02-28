What Made Oppenheimer Downgrade Corelogic’s Stock?

In a report released today, Glenn Greene from Oppenheimer downgraded Corelogic (CLGX) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 83.4% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corelogic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.50, an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on Corelogic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $30.08 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $12.61 million.

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. The company offers its clients a comprehensive national database covering real property and mortgage information, judgments and liens, building and replacement costs, parcel and geospatial data, criminal background records, eviction information, non-prime lending records, credit information, and tax information, among other data types. It operates through the following business segments: Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions. The Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions segment combines property information, mortgage information and consumer information to deliver unique housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics and risk management capabilities. The Underwriting & Workflow Solutions segment combines property information, mortgage information and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. The company was founded on1894 is headquartered in Irvine, CA.