What Made Oppenheimer Downgrade Conn’s’ Stock?

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel downgraded Conn’s (CONN) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.67, close to its 52-week low of $2.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 63.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Conn’s with a $10.00 average price target, a 127.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Stephens also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Conn’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $280 million and net profit of $15.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $284 million and had a net profit of $14.63 million.

Conn’s, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. It also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. The firm operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories. The Credit segment provides in-house consumer credit programs that offer standardized credit decisions, including down payment, limit amounts, and credit terms. The company was founded by Edward Eastham in 1890 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.