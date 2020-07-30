What Made Oppenheimer Downgrade Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Stock?

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 47.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Strongbridge Biopharma, Sarepta Therapeutics, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals with a $147.63 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $125.52 and a one-year low of $72.67. Currently, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P. Squinto and Leonard Bell in January 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.