What Made Northland Securities Upgrade Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ Stock?

Northland Securities analyst Jason Wittes upgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) to Buy today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $164.54, close to its 52-week high of $170.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 61.3% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphatec Holdings, Globus Medical, and Stereotaxis.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.27.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.09 billion and net profit of $334 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.13 billion and had a net profit of $321 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is a musculoskeletal healthcare company. The company engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing orthopedic reconstructive products; biologics, sports medicine, extremities and trauma products; spine, dental implants, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; and related surgical products.