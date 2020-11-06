What Made Northland Securities Upgrade Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Stock?

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) to Buy today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.13, close to its 52-week low of $3.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -34.5% and a 17.2% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Magnolia Oil & Gas with a $7.30 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.29 and a one-year low of $3.23. Currently, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average volume of 1.5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MGY in relation to earlier this year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.