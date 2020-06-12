What Made Northland Securities Upgrade Front Yard Residential’s Stock?

Front Yard Residential (RESI) received a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 52.2% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Front Yard Residential with a $11.83 average price target, a 49.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, JMP Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.28 and a one-year low of $6.01. Currently, Front Yard Residential has an average volume of 1.33M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RESI in relation to earlier this year.

Front Yard Residential Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring and managing single-family rental properties for working class families throughout the United States. It purchases sub-performing and non-performing mortgage loans. The company was founded on July 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands.