What Made Northland Securities Upgrade Ceva’s Stock?

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard upgraded Ceva (CEVA) to Buy today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.05, close to its 52-week low of $20.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Richard covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Axcelis Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Ceva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.40.

Ceva’s market cap is currently $467.1M and has a P/E ratio of 16786.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CEVA in relation to earlier this year.

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe and Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Its portfolio include platforms for 5G baseband processing for handsets and radio access network; offerings for cellular internet of things; front-end voice and speech recognition software and algorithms with digital signal processing for voice enabled devices and AI assistants; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device; and a self-contained AI processors. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.