What Made Northland Securities Downgrade Stamps’ Stock?

In a report released today, Tyler Wood from Northland Securities downgraded Stamps (STMP) to Hold, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $262.34, close to its 52-week high of $284.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 82.1% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, PROS Holdings, and SPS Commerce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stamps is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $260.00.

Stamps’ market cap is currently $4.48B and has a P/E ratio of 84.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STMP in relation to earlier this year.

Stamps.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It enables small businesses, enterprises, and online retailers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage. It operates under following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment derives revenue from external customers from offering postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers. The MetaPack segment consists of the operations of MetaPack which derives revenues from external customers from offering multi-carrier enterprise-level shipping software solutions to large e-commerce retailers and brands. The company was founded by James Alastair Campbell McDermott, Jeff Green and Air R. Engelberg in September 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.