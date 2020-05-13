What Made Northland Securities Downgrade Infinera’s Stock?

Infinera (INFN) received a Hold rating and a $5.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.15, implying a 34.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.35 and a one-year low of $2.80. Currently, Infinera has an average volume of 3.5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INFN in relation to earlier this year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of optical transport networking equipment, software, and services to telecommunications carriers. Its products include long-haul and subsea, metro networks, data center interconnect, and software. The company was founded by David F. Welch, Drew Daniel Perkins, and Jagdeep Singh in December 2000, and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.