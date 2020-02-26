What Made Noble Financial Downgrade Endeavour Silver’s Stock?

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver (EXK) to Hold.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.8% and a 28.3% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Sierra Metals, and Newrange Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endeavour Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.70.

Based on Endeavour Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.66 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral properties in Chihuahua.