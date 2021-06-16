What Made Needham Downgrade Guidewire’s Stock?

Guidewire (GWRE) received a Hold rating from Needham analyst Mayank Tandon today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 66.8% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Guidewire with a $122.17 average price target, which is an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Guggenheim also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Guidewire’s market cap is currently $9.32B and has a P/E ratio of -365.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.90.

Guidewire Software, Inc. engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, Add-on Modules, and InsuranceNow. The company was founded by Marcus S. Ryu on September 20, 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

