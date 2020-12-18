What Made Needham Downgrade BioTelemetry’s Stock?

BioTelemetry (BEAT) received a Hold rating from Needham analyst David Saxon today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 49.4% and a 100.0% success rate. Saxon covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Irhythm Technologies, LivaNova, and SI-Bone.

BioTelemetry has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.50.

Based on BioTelemetry’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $115 million and net profit of $6.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $111 million and had a net profit of $8.28 million.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides monitoring services and digital population health management in a healthcare setting, medical device manufacturing and centralized core laboratory services for clinical research. The firm also develops proprietary integrated patient management platform that incorporates wireless data transmission network. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Research. The Healthcare segment is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. The Research segment is engaged in central core laboratory services providing cardiac monitoring, imaging services, scientific consulting and data management services for drug and medical device trials. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.