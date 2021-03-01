What Made Needham Downgrade Athenex’s Stock?

Athenex (ATNX) received a Hold rating from Needham analyst Chad Messer today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 48.7% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Athenex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.24 and a one-year low of $5.63. Currently, Athenex has an average volume of 1.04M.

Athenex, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer.It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment involves in discovery and development of cancer supportive therapies. The Global Supply Chain Platform segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of API, medical devices, and clinical products. The Commercial Platform segment engages in manufacturing and selling of commercial pharmaceutical products. The company was founded by Lyn M. Dyster and David G. Hangauer in November 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.