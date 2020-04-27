What Made National Securities Corp Upgrade Limoneira Co’s Stock?

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve upgraded Limoneira Co (LMNR) to Buy today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #5180 out of 6495 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Limoneira Co is a Hold with an average price target of $18.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Limoneira Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.66 million and GAAP net loss of $6.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LMNR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Limoneira Co. is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division comprised of lemon operations and other agribusiness segments include farming, harvesting, lemon packing, and lemon sales operations. The Rental Operations division focuses on the residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations, and organic recycling. The Real Estate Development division deal in the real estate projects and development. The company was founded by Nathan W. Blanchard and Wallace L. Hardison in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.