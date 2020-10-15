What Made Mizuho Securities Upgrade Alkermes’ Stock?

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan upgraded Alkermes (ALKS) to Buy today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.3% and a 42.4% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alkermes is a Hold with an average price target of $19.86.

The company has a one-year high of $21.88 and a one-year low of $11.98. Currently, Alkermes has an average volume of 1.28M.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification. The company was founded on May 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.