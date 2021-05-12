What Made Mizuho Securities Downgrade Pfizer’s Stock?

Pfizer (PFE) received a Hold rating and a $42.00 price target from Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 48.6% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $42.73 average price target, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Based on Pfizer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.58 billion and net profit of $4.88 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.03 billion and had a net profit of $3.4 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PFE in relation to earlier this year.

Pfizer Inc. develops, manufactures and sells healthcare products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Its key focus areas include oncology, inflammation & immunology, rare disease, vaccines and internal medicine. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

