What Made J.P. Morgan Downgrade Linde’s Stock?

Linde (LIN) received a Hold rating from J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $186.94.

Zekauskas commented:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Linde von “Overweight” auf “Neutral” abgestuft. Das Chance/Risiko-Verhaltnis der Industriegase-Konzerne wie Linde durfte im Vergleich zu qualitativ hochwertigen, zyklischen Unternehmen weniger attraktiv sein, schrieb Analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem sei die Linde-Aktie im Vergleich zum Papier des Wettbewerbers Air Products ungerechtfertigterweise uberbewertet./edh/bek Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 20:16 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 00:15 / BST Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Zekauskas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 61.6% success rate. Zekauskas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Westlake Chemical, and LyondellBasell.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $209.89 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $227.86 and a one-year low of $146.72. Currently, Linde has an average volume of 2.74M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.