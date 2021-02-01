What Made H.C. Wainwright Upgrade United Therapeutics’ Stock?

United Therapeutics (UTHR) received a Buy rating and a $195.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $163.82, close to its 52-week high of $176.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 54.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for United Therapeutics with a $208.17 average price target, a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $176.31 and a one-year low of $75.58. Currently, United Therapeutics has an average volume of 359.4K.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. It markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. The firm also involves in the research and development of new indications and delivery devices for its product, and for the organ transplantation-related technologies. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.